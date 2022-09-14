G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 7,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 976,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

