GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.16% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
