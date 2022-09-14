GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 195.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
