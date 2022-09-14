GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $892,000 Investment in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.21% of Alpha Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,769,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,560,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.