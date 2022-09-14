GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 95,377 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,377 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.30% of RedBall Acquisition worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Price Performance

RBAC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

