GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 66,526 Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.45% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMAQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance
Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.40.
About Blockchain Moon Acquisition
Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.
