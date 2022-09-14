GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 66,526 Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.45% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMAQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.