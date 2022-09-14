GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Graham by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:GHC opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $533.77 and a 1 year high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.