GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,073,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,000. Zynga accounts for approximately 1.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.09% of Zynga at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga Company Profile

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.