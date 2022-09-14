Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $35.71 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,479 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.43% of Bausch Health Companies worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after buying an additional 335,045 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,238,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
