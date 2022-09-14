Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $38.83 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

