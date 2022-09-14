Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $63.46 Million Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,803 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.52% of Dana worth $63,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Dana Price Performance

Dana stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.