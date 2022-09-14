Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 210,669 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,669 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.07% of Energizer worth $45,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

