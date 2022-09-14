Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,711 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $41,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

