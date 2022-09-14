Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 50,501 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,501 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.50% of RPC worth $34,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 208.3% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Price Performance

RES opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.34 million. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,563,059.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,331,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.