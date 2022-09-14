GameCredits (GAME) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.46 million and $9,225.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00298942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023853 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

