GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

GameStop Trading Down 4.8 %

GME stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

