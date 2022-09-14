Gameswap (GSWAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,456.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $13,456.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.