Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0134

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $896,838.84 and approximately $119.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Garlicoin

GRLC uses the hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 67,030,317 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

