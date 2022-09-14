Gas (GAS) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Gas has a market cap of $23.91 million and $7.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00011702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
