Gather (GTH) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Gather (GTH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Gather has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $92,619.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

