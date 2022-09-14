Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.12

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1.06 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 512.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

