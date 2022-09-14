Gems (GEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,723.00

Gems (GEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Gems has a market capitalization of $139,013.23 and approximately $20,723.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.61 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.85 or 1.00063056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00060958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

