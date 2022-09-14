GenesisX Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $17,731.93 and $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,634,747 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

