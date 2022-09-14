Genshiro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.88 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $443,121.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000348 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genshiro

GENS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

