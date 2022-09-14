GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $13.92

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $12.92. GH Research shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

GH Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $638.59 million, a P/E ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

