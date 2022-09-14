GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.75. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.