Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $47.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,320,000 after purchasing an additional 697,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 252,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

