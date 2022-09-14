Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 231,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,673,028 shares.The stock last traded at $68.26 and had previously closed at $65.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

