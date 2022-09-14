Glitch (GLCH) One Day Volume Tops $36,128.00

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $6.36 million and $36,128.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official website is glitch.finance. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Glitch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

