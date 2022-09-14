Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:GBTG opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.