Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
CO opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%.
Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
