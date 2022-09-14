Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

