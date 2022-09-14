Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 700,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

