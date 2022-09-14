Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $176.00

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $669,868.61 and $176.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

