Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 422,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70,974 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $22.66.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

