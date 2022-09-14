GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 2% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $191,472.05 and $87.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.86 or 0.08019102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00188498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00296614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00748222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00593554 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

