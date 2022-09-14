Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.
Globant Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE GLOB opened at $223.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.78. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Institutional Trading of Globant
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
