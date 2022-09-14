Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

NYSE GLOB opened at $223.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.78. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

