GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Lowered to C$4.60 at Pi Financial

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$428.50 million and a PE ratio of -241.67.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

