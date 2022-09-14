Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 3.9%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.43. 6,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,470,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Golar LNG Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.