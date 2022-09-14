Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 3.9%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.43. 6,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,470,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 665.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.