Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $865,324.18 and approximately $898.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00299157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002474 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023978 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

