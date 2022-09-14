Golden State Equity Partners Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

