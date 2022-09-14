Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $593.73 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.07 and a 200-day moving average of $606.39.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $32,744,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.