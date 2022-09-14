Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 51,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,755,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

