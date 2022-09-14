Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

