Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.39. The company has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

