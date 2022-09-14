Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.