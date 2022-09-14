Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,643 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,842,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 404,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,829,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

