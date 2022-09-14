Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.