Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 102,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

