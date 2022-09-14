Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.