Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 3.9 %

MANH opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

